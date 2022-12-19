APTOPIX WCup Qatar Soccer Fashion Show

People pose for pictures next to a replica of the World Cup Trophy, right, with the Stadium 974 in the background before the Qatar Fashion United event in Doha, Qatar.

 PAVEL GOLOVKIN/AP PHOTO

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation.

The losing team in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

