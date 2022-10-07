Main Photo

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, left, stands with the 4 Aces GC team, from left, Talor Gooch, Captian Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, after winning the team’s fourth straight tournament at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament.

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/AP PHOTO

The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule.

The OWGR said in a statement Thursday the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok that starts Friday or the event in Saudi Arabia next week.

