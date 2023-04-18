Main Photo

This photo provided by the Library of Congress shows New York’s Yankee Stadium, April 3, 1923. The 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium is marked Tuesday, a ballpark that revolutionized baseball with its grandeur and the success of the team.

 LIBRARY OF CONGRESS VIA AP

NEW YORK — Roy White remembered when he got called up to the major leagues in 1965 and walked out to Yankee Stadium’s 463-foot sign, to the left of the monuments.

“It was like three blocks away. You needed two relays to get it back to the infield,” the former All-Star outfielder said.

