Main Photo

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run during the second inning.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Yankees star Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs with a two-run drive in the second inning for New York against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7 slugger, who became the first player in the majors this season to reach 40 homers Friday, fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats.

