Main Photo

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge connects for a solo home run, his 62nd of the season With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris.

 TONY GUTIERREZ/AP PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge took a smooth, mighty swing, then broke into a big smile as he trotted around the bases. Heading home, his teammates backed away, letting him touch the plate alone.

At last, the New York Yankees slugger had the American League home run record all to himself.

Recommended for you