Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey (70) signs autographs for fans after an NFL football training camp practice.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second-year pro spent his rookie season making the transition to a new position after playing tackle in college at Notre Dame and is competing with another inexperienced lineman, Nick Leverett, for the open spot.

