Main Photo

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends.

 BUTCH DILL/AP PHOTO

ATLANTA — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night.

Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved to 2-0 on the young season.

