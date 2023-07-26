Main Photo

United States’ Zach Johnson plays off the 4th tee during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

 KIN CHEUNG/AP PHOTO

HOYLAKE, England — Zach Johnson says he would prefer his job as U.S. Ryder Cup captain be as difficult as possible when it comes to putting together his 12-man team.

“That means the guys are in a good state and in good form, which is really ultimately what’s important,” he said at the British Open.

Recommended for you