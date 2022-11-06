Main Photo

Zane Smith drives during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race.

 RICK SCUTERI/AP PHOTO

AVONDALE, Ariz. — It took overtime in his third attempt for Zane Smith to finally win a NASCAR championship.

Smith held off reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith in a two-lap overtime sprint Friday night to win at Phoenix Raceway and at last win the series title.

