EDMONTON, Alberta — Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship.
Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made 22 saves. The Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B and close out preliminary round play Thursday night against Sweden.
The United States grabbed control with three goals in the second period. Brink made it 1-0 at 5:33 when he collected the rebound off a Brett Berard shot and beat Czech goaltender Lukas Parik. After Zegras scored off a nice cross-ice pass by Henry Thrun, Brink made it 3-0 when he angled a shot past Parik from the top of the crease.
The U.S. added four more in the third, including three power-play goals. Zegras made it 4-0 at 6:03, and Arthur Kaliyev, Cole Caufield and Matthew Boldy closed out the scoring.