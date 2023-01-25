Main Photo

New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey, front left, shoots the puck past Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) for a goal during the second period.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots as the New York Rangers beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Monday night.

Adam Fox had a goal and two assists, and Jimmy Vesey, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, who are 15-4-2 since Dec. 5 and 5-0-1 in their last six home games against Florida. Artemi Panarin had three assists.

