NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson’s sublime 17-point surge in a span of barely more than three minutes could very well become part of New Orleans’ pro sports lore — even if the final score won’t.
For the Pelicans, a narrow loss to a well-coached, savvy San Antonio Spurs team carried far less weight than the burgeoning form of a young superstar in the making.
“The way he came out was very poised,” veteran Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said of Williamson. “The way he played ... bringing energy, especially down the stretch, was something that I guess you don’t really see from somebody so young. But even on top of that, we are almost in February and he hadn’t played a game yet, so for him to be able to come out here and do that his first game is pretty elite.”
Extraordinary hype, fueled by social media, has followed the affable, 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson since his high school days in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It only increased during his one stellar season at Duke, making him the consensus No. 1 overall NBA draft pick well before the Pelicans won the draft lottery and the right to select him.
Pro basketball fans had to wait an extra three months to see how Williamson’s rare combination of size and skill would translate in an meaningful NBA game because of the cautious and comprehensive approach the Pelicans took to their prized rookie’s rehabilitation from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
But it took only one game for Williamson to do something extraordinary.
He made all four 3s he attempted in the fourth quarter Wednesday, stirring the Smoothie King Center crowd into a jubilant frenzy. In between, he laid in an alley-oop lob and put back an offensive rebound with a reverse layup.
“It was nice to experience those emotions,” Williamson said. “I was happy to be out there and be able to run out there again, but what was going through my mind was just, ‘Be calm.’”
Williamson’s final statistical line was 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds and three assists in 18:08 on the court.