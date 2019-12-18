ALAMEDA, Calif. — Coach Jon Gruden apologized to the fans after losing the final game in Oakland and the NFL apologized to the Raiders for a blown call that contributed to the loss.
None of that will change what was a stunning late-game collapse by the Raiders that provided a bitter finish to a 25-year run in Oakland before next season’s move to Las Vegas.
The Raiders (6-8) appeared to be in position to close out the Coliseum with a win when Derek Carr kept the ball on an option and ran for a first down with 2:05 to play. Carr slid before reaching the sideline to give himself up and make sure the clock would keep running.
Instead, the official ruled him out of bounds, forcing the Raiders to run another play before the two-minute warning and giving the Jaguars an additional 40 seconds for a game-winning drive in a 20-16 victory.
Gruden said he got an apology call from NFL officiating chief Al Riveron, but was frustrated nothing could have been done at the time to rectify the mistake after seeing other calls this year get changed in New York.
“Why don’t you stop the game and get the clock right? I don’t think it was even close,” Gruden said. “So, I’m not happy about it. Apologies are great, but this is 2020, we’ve been in enough meetings and I’m disgusted by it.”
Adding to the frustration was the fact that the Raiders got a delay of game penalty in the confusion over the call, then dropped a third-down pass, missed a field goal and then allowed Gardner Minshew to drive the Jaguars down for the winning score.
So instead of giving fans in Oakland one last thing to celebrate before the Raiders leave town, there was only sadness and anger at the end that boiled over into booing of Carr and debris being thrown on the field.
“I know what these fans have been through,” defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell said. “I know what these fans have been through over the years. They weren’t wrong for doing what they did. We had the game the whole time, but we didn’t finish. That’s the biggest thing. How could you not be mad? So we take full responsibility for it.”