Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Florida during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The only uncertainty Saturday was whether No. 17 Oregon State would shut out Florida and end the nation’s longest scoring streak.

Adam Mihalek’s 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds left finally put the Gators on the scoreboard, one of Oregon State’s few disappointments in an otherwise dominant 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl victory.

