APTOPIX BEast Championship Basketball

Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning their NCAA college basketball game against Xavier for the championship of the Big East men’s tournament, Saturday, in New York.

 JOHN MINCHILLO/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — The final night of the Big East Tournament never sounded like this before.

Tyler Kolek and No. 6 Marquette raced out to a hefty lead and didn’t look back, beating No. 15 Xavier 65-51 on Saturday to win its first Big East championship after 18 seasons in the conference.

Recommended for you