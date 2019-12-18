SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers had been struggling to score during a three-game slide.
They closed out that stretch with one big period Monday night.
Noel Acciari scored three times for his first career hat trick, and Florida routed the Ottawa Senators 6-1 on Monday night.
The Panthers grabbed control with five goals in the second period. They totaled four goals in losses to Tampa Bay, the New York Islanders and Boston in their previous three games.
“We haven’t had one of those games maybe all year,” Florida coach Joel Quenneville said. “You like to have a period like that (second) now and again and that was one of the better ones.”
Aleksander Barkov, Mike Matheson and Dominic Toninato also scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots in his sixth straight start. Jonathan Huberdeau had four assists, giving him 400 career points in 500 NHL games.
Acciari was moved up to the second line with Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck and made the most of his opportunity.
“Those guys are very skilled guys and it was fun to play with them,” Acciari said. “Just get to the net and good things happen, and those guys found me in the right spot. It was a really exciting night.”