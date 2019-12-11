MELBOURNE, Australia — As if being the first playing captain in 25 years at the Presidents Cup weren’t enough, Tiger Woods filled yet another role Tuesday at Royal Melbourne.
This wasn’t necessarily by design.
Woods had Patrick Reed in his group for the first full practice round for a U.S. team still trying to shake off the jet lag from a 23-hour flight from the Bahamas.
“It’s always great playing with Tiger because he kind of frees you up,” Reed said. “Everyone’s focused on what Tiger’s doing.”
Woods got plenty of love from the fans, many fearing they might never get a chance to see him Down Under after his career was in jeopardy from four back surgeries. Woods won the Australian Masters at nearby Kingston Heath in 2009 and made the clinching putt in 2011 the last time the Presidents Cup was at Royal Melbourne.
Not that Reed was ignored.
He was the biggest topic on the first day of interviews because of his rules violation last week at the Hero World Challenge when he twice scooped away sand behind his ball while playing from a waste area. Reed was penalized two shots after seeing the video. He says it wasn’t intentional and he wasn’t helped; he didn’t feel or see his club scrape back the sand; and the camera angle didn’t show his club far enough behind the ball.
Fans didn’t wait until the start of the matches Thursday to needle him.
Reed played in a foursome with Woods, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay. As he prepared to tee off, a fan in the bleachers said, “Now on the tee, The Excavator.”
Reed turned toward the fan and tipped his cap, then drilled his iron down the fairway.
Eleven of the 15 players and captains who were available for interviews Tuesday were asked about Reed. That included Reed, and one of the questions directed to him was, “You didn’t cheat?”
“No, of course not,” Reed replied.