One day, things aren’t looking good at all for the New England Patriots. The next, the defending champs are grappling with a very bad look.
A day after officiating blunders and another poor passing performance by Tom Brady were the biggest takeaways from New England’s first home loss in two years, the Patriots acknowledged that a video crew working for the team filmed the Cincinnati sideline during the Bengals’ game at Cleveland.
Cincinnati plays New England this weekend.
Yes, another camera-spying flap from the team that brought the term “Spygate” into the NFL lexicon in 2007 when the Patriots were caught videotaping opposing team signals in a scandal that cost them a first-round draft pick and $250,000 and made Bill Belichick’s bank account $500,000 lighter.
Crucial calls made in the final minute of the Dolphins-Jets game and the 49ers-Saints showdown in a wild Week 14 were overshadowed by the Patriots’ mushrooming problems.
In a statement posted on Twitter and the team website, the Patriots said a three-person crew for a web series titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as part of a feature on the scouting department. The filming took place “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the statement said.
The Patriots said the Browns, the home team, granted the crew credentials but in an “unintended oversight,” the team failed to inform the Bengals or the NFL and when confronted, the crew “immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully,” the team said.