Geoffrey Fisk blasts out of a bunker on hole No. 17 of the Deer Run Course at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club during the inaugural Citrus Golf Trail Open.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — The 2nd Annual Citrus Golf Trail (CGT) Open returns to Sebring’s Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club on Nov. 30-Dec. 2 and is adding a Pro-Am Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 29 starting at 8:30 a.m. The Pro-Am will consist of local amateur golfers and members of golf media paired with the Minor League Golf Tour’s professional golfers who are in town for the CGT Open. Nearly 100 players on the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) are now playing on the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour. Find out who they are here.

“The Citrus Golf Trail is looking forward to hosting the MLGT once again this year for the 2nd Annual CGT Open,” said Jason Beatty, CGT director. “It’s always exciting to host these professionals as they are outstanding young golfers with bright futures who we often see later on the PGA Tour.”

