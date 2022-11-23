SEBRING — The 2nd Annual Citrus Golf Trail (CGT) Open returns to Sebring’s Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club on Nov. 30-Dec. 2 and is adding a Pro-Am Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 29 starting at 8:30 a.m. The Pro-Am will consist of local amateur golfers and members of golf media paired with the Minor League Golf Tour’s professional golfers who are in town for the CGT Open. Nearly 100 players on the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) are now playing on the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour. Find out who they are here.
“The Citrus Golf Trail is looking forward to hosting the MLGT once again this year for the 2nd Annual CGT Open,” said Jason Beatty, CGT director. “It’s always exciting to host these professionals as they are outstanding young golfers with bright futures who we often see later on the PGA Tour.”
The CGT Open winner will receive a check for $20,000 plus the right to wear the prestigious Orange Jacket.
“We are thrilled to be returning to Sebring for the 2nd Annual Citrus Golf Trail Open in conjunction with the International Network of Golf’s (ING) Fall Conference,” said MLGT’s Scott Turner. “We are anticipating a great field of very talented professional golfers and several days of great golf in Sebring.”
The fee to participate in the Pro-Am is $50/Sun ‘n Lake member; $75 non-member. This includes lunch, prizes and cart. Male and female golfers are welcome. To register for the CGT Open Pro-Am, contact Jason Beatty no later than Nov. 23 at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club at 863-385-4830.
The Citrus Golf Trail (CGT) is comprised of seven golf courses at six golf clubs and a partner hotel to collectively promote the Sebring area’s quality golf courses that offer affordable golf with a unique play experience that visiting golfers cannot find in the typical golf resort atmosphere. For more information about the Citrus Golf Trail, visit CitrusGolfTrail.com and follow the CGT on social media @CitrusGolfTrail and #CitrusGolfTrail.