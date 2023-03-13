HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Ny’Ceara Pryor and Sacred Heart made the plays down the stretch to end an 11-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Pryor had 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to help Sacred Heart beat FDU 72-60 on Sunday and win the NEC title, earning the school’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2012.

