Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Rain likely. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.