AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team won their 11th straight game to start the season in a dramatic 60-57 overtime win against the George Jenkins Eagles on Friday night in Avon Park to head into the holiday break with an 11-0 record.
“Tough challenge for us tonight,” said Avon Park Head Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “We played them twice in the fall league and they beat us twice, so we felt we owed them one and it took an amazing shot to beat them.”
In a close defensive battle during regulation, the Red Devils built a seven-point advantage in the second quarter, 20-13, only for the Eagles to soar back with a nine-point run to take a 22-20 lead. Tied at 22, George Jenkins scored the final four points of the first half to go into the intermission with a 26-22 lead.
As Avon Park tried to cut into the Eagles lead in the third quarter, either getting within two or tying George Jenkins, the Eagles would quickly regain their four-point advantage, leading 34-30 with a little over a minute left in the third.
The Red Devils then took their first lead of the second half when they converted two steals into five points. The first steal was by Zoe Wortinger at the top of their own key and took it coast to coast for the easy layup to cut George Jenkins lead to two at 34-32.
Avon Park then intercepted a pass by George Jenkins on their next possession. Pushing the ball up the court, a kickout pass to Wortinger on the left baseline beyond the arc was quickly converted into three points to give the Red Devils a 35-34 lead heading into the final period.
After taking a 37-34 lead to start the fourth, the Eagles pressed the Red Devils full court, creating turnovers while scoring five straight to retake the lead 39-37 with 4:38 left in the game when both defenses upped the pressure.
Avon Park managed to tie the game at 39 on a basket by Jatayvia Jackson with 3:10 left in the game as the score remained the same until there was 25 second left and a foul by Avon Park sent the Eagles to the line. Converting both free throws, George Jenkins held a 41-39 lead and added another point from the charity stripe to make the score 42-39 with eight seconds left in the game.
Being held to only two points over the past seven minutes, it was looking bleak for the Red Devils as they in-bounded the ball to DeShayla Hawthorne, who took it up the right side of the court as the clock dwindled. Hawthorne fired a one-handed shot with less than three seconds remaining and it hit nothing but net as time expired to tie the game at 42, as the crowd erupted in cheers.
What had been a defensive struggle for the first 32 minutes, with points being at a premium, the game quickly turned into a replica of an NBA All-Star as two 3-pointers by Wortinger and a basket by Jamiya Houston gave the Red Devils a nine-point lead at 53-44.
With 1:13 left in overtime, Tori Hester kept the Red Devil lead at seven, 56-49, but the Eagles quickly chipped away at Avon Park’s lead, cutting it down to one, 58-57 with four seconds left in the game.
A pair of free throws by Wortinger with 2.8 seconds made the final score 60-57 as the Eagles last ditch effort hit high off the backboard and the ball landed harmlessly on the floor as time expired.
Wortinger and Jackson led the Red Devils with a game high 18 points in the victory.
“She (Jackson) did not have her best night,” said Wortinger “but she came up huge when we needed her with a 3-2-1 buzzer beater to tie the game and force overtime.”
“The girls played great in overtime, it does not get any more exciting than that,” added Wortinger. “It is a blast to be a part of.”