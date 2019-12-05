SEBRING — It was a back-and-forth game Tuesday night when the Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the DeSoto County Bulldogs. The Bulldogs pulled ahead late in the game to defeat Sebring 47-35 and ended the game with a buzzer shot. This loss drops the Blue Streaks record to 2-3 for the season and DeSoto’s record is now 3-1.
“Free throws,” stated Sebring Coach Jackie Smith. “The same thing. When we played Avon Park the other night we should have won. Free throws and not following instructions. They were doing their own thing and not sticking to the plan. If you don’t stick to the plan, you lose.”
In the first period the Blue Streaks and Bulldogs were neck-and-neck. Trinity Rohrer led Sebring with three baskets while MyKerriya Brown and Genesis Gonzalez each had one bucket. Anearie Watson added a 3-pointer for the Blue Streaks. DeSoto kept up with Sebring and were led by Genesis Goldwire who made three shots and added a free throw. At the end of the first the score was tied at 13.
Sebring took the lead in the second period with Gonzalez going 2-for-2 at the free throw line. Jiyana “Ya Ya” Walker netted a 3-pointer and added a free throw. Brown made a pair of layups and Rohrer made one of her free throws. Brown also contributed five rebounds, three steals and a block for the night. DeSoto fell behind when they struggled at the free throw line making two out of nine shots and TaNyah Smith made the only three baskets of the period. Going into halftime the Blue Streaks held to a 24-21 lead.
“I feel like we could have played a lot better but we had a lot of mistakes that we need to clean up,” said Paxton Brooks. “We had a lot of turnovers and we need to make our free throws. We didn’t perform like we are supposed to and we have minor mistakes that we have to clean up together as a team. I think we have a lot of potential but we have to work together. This is my senior year and it is crazy. It is going by so fast. I want to have a good team this year and we are rebuilding the program so I just want to go out with a bang.”
DeSoto took the lead in the third period. Sebring struggled, only scored three points. Gonzalez made a basket and Paxton Brooks netted a free throw. Brooks had six rebounds for the night. Nashalie Ortiz may not have scored a point all night but she did lead Sebring with a team high 10 rebounds and four blocks. The Bulldogs found their groove with Smith sinking three baskets with one being a 3-pointer. Tamia Randolph also made a 3-pointer and Zeri Tyler made a couple of layups giving DeSoto a 35-27 lead at the end of the third.
The Blue Streaks tried to rally in the fourth. Brown, Rohrer and Walker each made a bucket for Sebring. Gonzalez went 2-for-2 at the free throw line. DeSoto was led in the fourth period by Smith, who shot two baskets with one being a 3-pointer. Tyler made a layup and a free throw. Tylonda Evans and Trinity Morales each made one free throw for the Bulldogs. DeSoto ran down the clock in the closing seconds and Randolph made one last shot at the buzzer to clinch a 47-35 win for the Bulldogs.
“We were just off tonight but when you are off you have to play harder,” Smith said. “Some of the athletes play different sports so it could have been fatigue and just coming off of vacation but still that is not an excuse. They have to play harder and play together. Trinity Rohrer, MyKerriya Brown and Nahalie Ortiz all played well. I have to do more subbing. Our next game is a district game and we have to go back to the drawing board. We have to go back to the plan to get ready.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host the Lake Wales Highlanders in a Class 5A-District 7 game tonight starting at 7:30 p.m.