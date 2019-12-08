AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boy’s Soccer team took a four goal halftime lead against the Avon Park Red Devils at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park and held on to that margin for a 5-1 win that improved their season record to 4-4. The loss dropped the Red Devils to 1-3 on the season.
“We have hurt ourselves in our losses,” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley. “If we are able to string together our passes and maintain our structure like we did tonight, we do well.”
The Red Devils forced the action to start the game, keeping play on Sebring’s side of the field. The Blue Streaks slowly shifted the momentum and 11 minutes into the game they took the lead when Avon Park’s last line of defense slipped, allowing Jonathan Almeida basically a clean shot from 10 yards out to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
Sebring continued to pressure the Red Devil defense and five minutes later Almeida found himself in the clear, past the Avon Park defenders to get his second goal of the game from 10 yards out to put the Blue Streaks up 2-0.
Sebring added a third goal shortly after the water break, this time by Nathan VanDam, getting past the Avon Park defenseman when he slipped to make good on a 15 yard shot to increase the Blue Streaks lead to 3-0.
The Blue Streaks added a fourth goal toward the end of the first half with time being kept on the field.
With Sebring kicking the ball deep into Avon Park territory, to the left side of the net, the Avon Park goal keeper Cameron Bolen and Sebring’s Alan Arceo raced towards the ball in a collision course.
As Bolen slid to grab the ball, Arceo kicked, hitting the ball hard enough to squeeze underneath Bolen, slowly rolling about 15 yards into the net for the score to put Sebring up 4-0 at the half.
The Blue Streaks built their biggest lead of the game 10 minutes into the second half when Kevin Rodriquez broke loose up the middle, kicking the shot from 20 yards out to make the score 5-0.
The Red Devils avoided the shutout with minutes left in the game when Kaleb Ramos converted a 30 yard free kick from the left side. Airing the ball over the Sebring defensive wall, Ramos was able to bend the ball just enough to hit the far post of the net and bounce into the goal to make the final score 5-1.
“I felt we gave up some goals we necessarily did not have to,” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler “I think the guys were disappointed they gave up some soft goals. I think we showed in the second half that we have the ability to play with them. I think we had an issue with heavy legs after playing a hard game against Hardee last night.”
Virkler was proud how his team fought hard despite being a little worn and incurring some injuries.
Avon Park will travel to Moore Haven to face the Terriers on Monday with a 7 p.m. start. Sebring will host the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.