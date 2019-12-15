SEBRING — For the first time in several years the Avon Park Red Devils and Sebring Blue Streaks battled on the court. In front of a capacity crowd, The Blue Streaks eased past the Red Devils in an intense and physical game with a final score of 79-43.
Before the game got underway, Sebring honored one of its biggest fans who recently passed away. A chair with flowers, a balloon, tee shirts and a round of applause were all for Margie O’Hern.
“Margie O’Hern was a faithful fan,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “Coach Robert O’Hern and I were classmates and our moms would sit in the corner every game and cheer us on. They argued with the referees for us and they were always there. Margie was just a great woman and always supported Sebring basketball. We just wanted to honor and show respect for her tonight with her recently passing away.”
The Red Devils jumped into the lead early with a layup by Malcolm Dewberry and a free throw. Kyron Martel sank a 3-pointer. Sebring quickly took control of the game with Alvin Tumblin making two dunks and a shot off the glass. Blue Streaks’ Michael Sholtz made three layups and added two free throws.
Sebring’s Tavion Coston sank a bucket while Kevion Hester made a rebound and a free throw. Avon Park’s Dewberry added another layup and Martel went two-for-two at the line bringing the score to 22-11 at the end of the first.
Sebring held the lead in the second quarter. Avon Park started the period with a pair of 3-pointers by Shamar Hawthorne, who then went two-for-two at the free throw line a short time later. Dewberry added a pair of jump shots for the Red Devils. Sebring’s Tumblin made a layup and a pair of free throws.
Blue Streak Ryan Brown charged down the open court for a layup and Tumblin once again went two-for-two at the line bringing the score to 32-23 with 4:15 left in the first half. Brown made a team high five assists, three steals and eight defensive rebounds. Avon Park’s Dylan Page netted a 3-pointer and Dewberry sank two free throws. Sebring tacked on three more baskets and four free throws bringing the score to 47-28 at halftime.
“Anytime you beat Avon Park it is always a good thing,” said Harris. “We played much better in the second half. We got after it the way we want to get after it. I am just proud of the kids, it was a great showing and we just have to continue to get better.
“It has been three years since we have played Avon Park and it always good to play them. When you are a graduate of Sebring and you go against Avon Park that is what you live for, that is what the season is made of. I am very proud of them and we just have to continue to work. We are headed to Kentucky and I looked at the competition so we have to get back to work Monday to get ready. They have the No. 1 guard in the nation and we are going to have our hands full. We want to do our best, bond as a team and just get better for the second half of the year.”
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the second half. Tumblin went on a long run for Sebring. He was fouled and sent to the line where he sank two free throws and added two more on a technical foul. Tumblin then dunked the ball and made a layup bring the score to 54-28. Keyshawn Hicks netted a pair of jump shots for Avon Park and Dewberry added a 3-pointer. The Blue Streaks put up three more buckets and a free throw making the score 63-35 at the end of the third.
Avon Park continued to trail in the fourth. Sebring’s Hester dunked the ball at the start of the period and Sholtz made an easy layup. Sholtz led the Blue Streaks with a team high 29 points, two assists and three defensive rebounds. Avon Park’s Dewberry made one of two free throws. The Blue Streaks’ Tumblin made another dunk and added a shot of the glass. Tumblin was a leader for Sebring with four dunks, six defensive rebounds, four offensive rebounds, a block and five assists.
Bo Riley found the net off the backboard for Sebring. Coston and Hester each added a bucket for the Blue Streaks. As time was running out Avon Park tried to rally. Dewberry netted a 3-pointer, Hicks made a layup and Hawthorne sank a jump shot but it wasn’t enough and Blue Streaks defeated the Red Devils 79-43.
“It was a great crowd and a great turnout from a community stand point but for basketball, I am kind of disappointed in a few of my players because I think they could have done a lot better,” said first year Avon Park coach Marcus Dewberry. “Avon Park needs games like this to get better. Playing good, physically tough teams is what we need. I am proud of the way my guys held themselves together.
“Sebring went to the free throw line more than us and things could have got chippy but we stayed under control. Avon Park came to compete and we will see them again. Shamar Hawthorne did well tonight. Malcolm Dewberry has played better basketball, if Avon Park is going to do well then Malcolm has to do better. I think us losing Coach (Jerry) Hudnell this week has affected us a little. Coach was a great individual who would take the time to talk to our players and we will miss him dearly. We hate to lose a good person like that but he is in a better place now. We paid our respects to him today (Friday) at the school with everyone wearing jerseys. May Coach Hudnell rest in peace.”
The Avon Park Red Devils are back in action Tuesday night when they host the Vanguard Panthers at 7:30 p.m. The Sebring Blue Streaks will have their next game after Christmas on Friday, Dec. 27 in Louisville, Kentucky where they will face the Ballard Bruins at 6 p.m.