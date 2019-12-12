LAKE PLACID — Tuesday night saw a county rivalry rekindled as the Sebring Blue Streaks traveled to play the Lake Placid Green Dragons. The game ended in the rain and in a tie of 1-1. The Blue Streaks’ season record is now 4-4-1 and the Green Dragons record is 2-3-2.
The first half was a battle of who would not make a mistake. Lake Placid’s Goalie Waldina Flores and Sebring’s goalie Angie Oliveros battled to prevent any scoring in the first half as the rain began to come down. Both were successful as the teams were tied up at 0 going into halftime.
Just after the beginning of the second half, Jackie Lackey opened the scoring for the Blue Streaks. A corner kick that Lackey was able to head into the goal put Sebring up 1-0.
“I thought both sides played good tonight,” said Sebring Coach T.C. Lackey. “It’s always usually competitive. I think we had our chances, especially in the second half. We got that goal. We had about two or three right in front of the goal that should have converted. Other than that, they played good. I think both teams played well.”
At the 35:32 mark in the second half, the Green Dragons’ Morgan Miller would score from 30 yards out. She found the back of the net and tied the score at 1.
After those quickly scored goals, both teams had to battle the rain and the opposing team. Battling the elements would make it hard to score and the game ended in a hard-fought 1-1 score.
“I am not disappointed because we did end up in a tie,” said Lake Placid Coach Lindsey McCabe. “But there are definitely things we could have been better in tonight. Weather always changes the game and the ball was super slippery tonight. It’s never fun to play in the rain.”
Sebring hosts Lake Wales tonight at 8 p.m., then travel to Labelle on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to face the Cowgirls. Lake Placid is on the road Thursday to take on the Okeechobee Brahamans at 7:30 p.m. and then on Monday the Green Dragons travel to face county rivals the Avon Park Red Devils at 6:30 p.m.