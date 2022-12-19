Dolphins Bills Football

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, center, talks with Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday.

 ADRIAN KRAUS/AP PHOTO

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Down but not defeated. And definitely not done.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins believe they’re still taking positive steps toward making the playoffs despite being in the midst of a three-game skid following a 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

Recommended for you