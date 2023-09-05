ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Everything is new and foreign — the food, language, geography and many of her teammates — for Nela Lopusanova after packing her hockey gear and leaving behind her family to make the 15-hour, 4,300-mile trek from Zilina, Slovakia, to upstate New York.

Wearing a Blackhawks T-shirt, the 15-year-old’s eyes lit up and she said, “That’s cool,” when informed Buffalo — where her idol, former Chicago star Patrick Kane grew up — is an hour’s drive away.

