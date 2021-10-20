VENUS — Runners received a little more than they signed-up for at Saturday’s Mason G. Smoak Foundation Trail Race and Family Fun Day at Lightsey Family Ranch on Saturday.
“A course marker was knocked down or moved, and the runners ended up going 5.1 miles instead of 4 miles,” said Chet Brojek, who was in charge of the race timing.
A total of 74 runners were timed for the run, with David O. Stephens, age 16, winning the race with a time of 33:09 and Reagan Lenihan, age 15, placed first among females with a time of 41:34.
The Male Master winner was David L. Stephens in a time of 35:33 and Kathi Flyte was the Female Master winner in 51:05. The extra 1.1 miles was no problem for Flyte, who turned around and put her running shoes back on for the AdventHealth Pink on Parade 5K later that night.
There was much more than just the Trail Run, as there were plenty of activities for the kids, with the Mason G. Smoak Foundation Youth Leadership Highlands students in charge of activities, such as pumpkin decorating, roping stations, cornhole and plenty of others.
There was also a 50/50 drawing and silent auction items.
Age group results are as follow:
Female 10 and Under: Daxton Hines, 1:25:23; Ava Ritacco, 1:37:02; Rashya Martin, 1:37:02; Addison McLaughlin, 1:41:41.
Male 10 and Under: Cordell Keiber, 38:09; Alexander Martin, 50:35; Zane Brown, 1:05:19; Holden High, 1:37:19; Gavin McLaughlin, 1:37:38; Tyler Moran, 2:03:53.
Female 11 to 14: Lilly Cuzzone, 1:37:02; Sofia Garcia, 1:37:02; Sarah Summers, 1:41:18.
Male 11 to 14: Luis Garcia, 1:07:05; Kannon Brown, 1:09:31; Michael Ritacco Jr., 1:12:44.
Female 15 to 19: Kinsley Myers, 47:45; Ashby Edgemon, 1:08:10; Katherine Summers, 1:41:20.
Male 15 to 18: Anthony Reyes, 34:35; William Barben, 55:10; Ladd Gose, 55:19; Ben Deen, 55:59.
Female 20 to 24: Madison Koukos, 1:29:30.
Male 19 to 24: Hunter Livingston, 42:27; Hilton Teal, 43:23; Andrew Brown, 43:24; Michael Edgemon, 1:28:55.
Female 25 to 29: Taylor Lott, 1:16:50; Stephanie Rosalez, 1:43:24; Kelsey Underwood, 1:43:24.
Male 25 to 29: Bryant Reyes, 33:24; Miguel Cardenas, 41:49.
Female 30 to 34: Claudia Ocheita, 1:00:12; Lindsey Sebring, 1:26:13; Sara Sebring, 1:43:26; Amanda Murray, 1:43:26.
Male 30 to 34: Tyler Wallace, 38:21.
Female 35 to 39: Allison Gamblin, 43:14; Dinorah Johns, 50:43; Courtney Brown, 1:08:04; Kelly McLaughlin, 1:12:03; Jamie Driggers, 1:37:19.
Male 35 to 39: John McLaughlin, 1:12:04.
Female 40 to 44: Priscilla Preece, 1:12:45; Mandy Lovett, 1:17:26; Guadalupe Gonzalez, 1:19:52.
Male 40 to 44: Eddie Brown, 1:09:34.
Female 45 to 49: Mary Beth Przychocki, 1:10:20; Jennifer Koukos, 1:29:29; Vicki Martin, 1:32:38; Angela Garay, 1:32:39.
Male 45 to 49: David Moretz, 56:54.
Female 50 to 54: Maria Barragan, 53:45; Marty Mielke, 1:07:10; Cheryl Rosenbaum, 1:17:21; Kathy Edgemon, 1:28:54.
Male 50 to 54: Jon Williams, 36:38; Rick Miller, 53:16; Jack Edgemon Jr., 55:57; Rob Livingston ,58:29; Mike Ritacco, 1:18:23.
Female 55 to 59: Robin Gonzalez, 1:19:13.
Male 55 to 59: Steven Chesonis, 1:16:54.
Female 60 to 64: Mary Josefyk, 1:10:53; Sherri Fleming, 1:41:42.
Male 60 to 64: Ross Fleming, 1:37:39.
Male 65 to 69: Dave Holden, 52:46.
Female 70 to 74: Debbie Smith, 1:13:04; Mary Ann Styer, 2:04:13.