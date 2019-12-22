MILWAUKEE — After hitting a career-low .134 for Milwaukee in 2018, Eric Sogard is getting a second chance with the Brewers.
“I’m not afraid to admit that I had some issues going on off the field that kind of took my mind away from the field,” Sogard said Friday after Milwaukee finalized his $4.5 million, one-year contract along with a $5 million, one-year deal for first baseman Justin Smoak.
Sogard split last season between Toronto and Tampa Bay, which acquired him in late July. He was teammates on the Blue Jays with Smoak, who spent the past five seasons in Toronto.
He did not detail his off-field issues from last year but said they had cleared by the time he reported to spring training with Blue Jays. He hit .300 with a career-high 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 323 plate appearances for Toronto, then batted .266 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 119 plate appearances for Tampa Bay.
Sogard’s deal includes a $4 million salary next season and gives Milwaukee a $4.5 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. The buyout could increase by up to $1 million based on plate appearances next year: $250,000 each for 400 and 450.