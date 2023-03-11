Players Championship Golf

Jordan Spieth watches his putt on the 11th green drop into the hole during the second round of the Players Championship golf tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Spieth figured he would be the latest to pay the price at the TPC Sawgrass on a day of big numbers. Instead, he got a break he never imagined Friday at The Players Championship.

Not everyone so lucky, least of all Max McGreevy, who needed a birdie on the final hole just to break 90.

