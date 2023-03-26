Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
Australian Rules Football
3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast
Auto Racing
12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.
College Baseball
1 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at LSU
College Basketball (Men’s)
2 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight
4:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight
College Basketball (Women’s)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight
College Hockey (Men’s)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Cornell
College Softball
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Radford at Winthrop
Fishing
11 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
12 p.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
Golf
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Final Round, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Fourth Round, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club — Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Crown Colony Golf & Country Club, Lee County, Fla.
Horse Racing
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
Rodeo
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M.
Soccer (Men’s)
9 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Denmark at Kazakhstan, Group H