Monday, February 6
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Miami
9 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Kansas
ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Weber St. at N. Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Maryland
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at NC State
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Wheeler (Ga.) vs. Newton (Ga.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Bowl Opening Night
FS1 — Super Bowl Opening Night
NFLN — Super Bowl Opening Night ---
