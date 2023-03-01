The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first eight days of March give the Florida freshwater anglers the waxing full moon and an almost ideal weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have a low pressure system followed by two days of high winds, followed by a high pressure system that will only drop temperatures ten degrees, which will not negatively affect fish. And bright sunshine will cause fish to hold tight to cover every day. A spring season weather pattern has sprung early.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-lunar factors: Today we are two days into the first quarter moon phase. The full moon seven-day phase begins Saturday. The moon arrives directly into the center of the solar energy path today — lunar high. Starting Thursday, the moon begins its 14-day movement away from the solar energy path to the lunar low. For the next seven days the lunar influence will increase the numbers of feeding fish and the duration of feeding periods, even though the moon’s orbit will arrive at the orbit apogee on Friday.
Weather factors: Today and for the next seven days, sunshine will dominate and cause fish to hold tight to protective cover. Ideal wind speeds of 8 to 10 mph will occur today and Thursday, from the west today and south on Thursday. Atmospheric pressure will also drop enough on Thursday for fish to adjust downward and out away from the shallows. Friday a 25 mph south wind will occur and Saturday a 17 mph south to southwest wind occurs. Saturday will also be a pre-front day.
Sunday a high pressure system enters the state early before sunrise. Pressure will climb 0.16 in hg and temperatures will drop 10 degrees. Fish will move shallow as a result, feeding as they adjust. Winds will be out of the north at 7 mph. Monday and Tuesday a 10-12 mph east wind will occur. Tuesday night the full moon will be accompanied by a low pressure system and a southwest to west wind at 5 mph. Cloud-cover will be minimal so expect fish to feed at a rate of six during the night. Next Tuesday and Wednesday the midday underfoot moon period will suffer as a result of the clear nighttime skies and a bright shining full moon.
Major solar-lunar period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:14 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:50 a.m. producing a feed rating of six or slightly better from 6-9 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating until the weekend when it begins to improve every two days by a half point. A seven rating will occur Tuesday and next Wednesday during the solar noon period even though the full moon will shine brightly. If the nights were to have significant cloud-cover, the daytime bite would be at or near an eight rating.
Minor solar lunar periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:20 p.m. and solar noon at 12:37 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 55 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the overhead moon occurs at 8:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 8-9:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the weekend when it improves by a half number every day. Due to a bright shining waxing full moon over the next six nights, fish will be gradually forming a strong nighttime feeding migration. I predict a six feed rating Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Best fishing days of week: Of the next three days Thursday will produce the most fish adjustment activity as pre-front conditions cause a pressure drop, enough to trigger increased feeding as fish move downward for a 12-hour period. Saturday afternoon through the night pressure will climb 0.20 in hg which will force fish into the shallows Sunday morning. I expect better-than-advertised feed ratings during the two hours before the underfoot moon and two hours after.
Prime monthly periods: March 4-9, full moon; 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; 16-22, new moon; May 31-June 6, weak full moon; 14-20, strong new moon.
Florida fishing facts: For years I’ve heard anglers say turbid “dirty” water produces far less than clear water. Yet that has not been proven true by my experiences. In fact, the dirtier the water the more large bass I’ve caught. And the reason for this are simple. One, I used fat, heavy action vibrating baits in dark colors.
And two, big bass make more mistakes when their ability to see is impaired. Not only do they make more mistakes with baits, but they also can’t see the angler on the boat deck very well, if at all. The more wave-action the more water becomes dirty and the more light does not penetrate the water column. It should be remembered that the smallest members of the food-chain are wind driven. And there they go, the rest of the food chain follows.
Istokpoga news: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50 and 38.50 feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50 feet until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Istokpoga.info.
