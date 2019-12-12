SUNRISE — Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning looked plenty fresh in the second leg of back-to-back games.
Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored to lead the Lightning over the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday night. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay, which lost 5-1 at home to the New York Islanders on Monday night.
“It was a great effort,” coach Jon Cooper said. “It was a game where we seemed like we played pretty consistent all the way through. On a back-to-back like that when we’re traveling, pretty impressed with the way the guys played.”
Evgenii Dadonov had the goal for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made a season-high 46 saves in his third straight start, but it was a wasted effort as Florida played like the team that was tired.
“He had a very good game again tonight,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought he was outstanding. It’s disappointing we didn’t help him out.”
“They played it like it was one of the biggest games of the year for them,” he added. “It was a good measuring stick for us to meet that type of challenge. It’s a learning curve and we have to be better and expect a much better performance from our team.”