SEBRING — Tanglewood played host to the Heartland Senior Games euchre tournament on Tuesday. The first three days of competition in the Senior Games have all taken place at Tanglewood with pickleball filling the first two. South Florida State College, coordinators of the Heartland Games, appreciate the hospitality shown by Hometown America and the residents of Tanglewood.
When the Heartland Games were first established, the focus was on competitive sports. In 2016, the scope of the Games was widened with the addition of party bridge and euchre followed by the introduction of mah jongg in 2017.
Euchre is recognized as an excellent social game that is simple in concept but with a high degree of subtlety in the play. Euchre appears to have been introduced into the United States by early German settlers in the Midwest. The game is still very popular in states such as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin where so many of the Heartland Snowbirds summer.
As euchre players congregated in the main hall at Tanglewood, they picked up their 2020 Heartland Senior Games shirts and lunch tickets then enjoyed donuts provided by Hometown America and coffee prepared by Tanglewood’s Jim Ramsey. On hand to welcome players were tournament directors Marjorie Nelson, Colleen Schenking and Alice Lynch. Debbie Guttierez, from South Florida State College, handed out shirts.
The vast majority of the 55 players registered were from Sebring. Nine came from Avon Park and eight made the trip from Cross Creek RV Resort and Craig’s RV Park in Arcadia.
Medals in the Senior Games are awarded to the top three women and men in each five-year grouping.
Gold medals were awarded to Tanglewood players Konrad Kamrad, Judy Hurst, Eric Hurst, Don Crone, Pauline Plummer and George Vermette. Brenda Stanley, Tom Kestler and Scott Dauphin from Crystal Lake Club all scooped up golds. The other locals taking home gold were Judy Granger from Sun ‘N Lake, Geraldine Fabb of the Bluffs of Sebring and Don Hoffman from Villa del Sol.
Silver medalists from Tanglewood were Mike Yuan, Marilyn Bradley and Bill Kerr. The two Sun ‘N Lake euchre players wearing silver medals were husband and wife, Marg and Jack Strong. Al Sitterding of Whisper Lake and Jo-Anne Tripkovic from Sebring Village also took home silver.
Locals capturing bronze medals included Steve Batey and Gerry Woodrow of Tanglewood, Rich Sneed and Mary Gillis from Sun ‘N Lake, Trudy Perkins from Sebring Village and Sebring’s Larry Weise.
The youngest player, Konrad Kamrad (52) from Tanglewood made his first appearance in the Games. The oldest players, Marie (89) and Robert (90) Rogers of Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia, have been making the trip to Sebring to compete in euchre since 2016.
The Senior Games will see golfers playing at Sebring G.C. today, bowlers rolling up to the Bowl of Fun Lanes in Wauchula on Monday, shuffleboard players shuffling off to the Sebring Recreation Club Wednesday and mah jongg enthusiasts meeting at Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia on Thursday.