INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores, capping the Indianapolis Colts’ 28-14 playoff-clinching victory over Jacksonville on Sunday with a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:35 to go.
Philip Rivers threw for another score and the Colts defense shut out the Jaguars over the final quarter to help preserve the victory.
Indianapolis (11-5) will make its first postseason appearance since 2018 and its second since 2015. The Colts will be the No. 7 seed and face Buffalo on the road.
Jacksonville (1-15) lost its final 15 games and will have the No. 1 overall draft pick in April.
Taylor was sensational, carrying 30 times while joining Hall of Famer Edgerrin James as the only players in franchise history to run for 200 yards in a game. James set the franchise record of 219 yards at Seattle in October 2000. James also rushed for 204 yards at Chicago in November 2004.
And Taylor’s big day came when the Colts needed it most after blowing a 17-point, third-quarter lead the previous week at Pittsburgh. That loss meant Indy needed one of four teams — Baltimore, Cleveland, Miami or Tennessee — to lose just to have a chance at making the postseason. So when the Bills clinched the conference’s No. 2 seed with a 56-26 rout of the Dolphins, the Colts were back in the playoff hunt.
This time, Taylor made sure Indy took full advantage of the opportunity.
He sprinted 56 yards on Indy’s third play to set up Rivers’ 6-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton. After a short field goal made it 10-0, Taylor scored on a 1-yard run to make it 17-0 early in the second quarter. Eventually, the Colts extended the lead to 20-0.
Jacksonville finally answered with a 9-yard TD pass from Mike Glennon to Laviska Shenault Jr. with 27 seconds left in the first half. Shenault’s 8-yard TD reception cut the deficit to 20-14 midway through the third quarter.
But Taylor clinched it with the long TD run.