SEBRING — Coach Tosin Awomewe, or Coach T as his tennis students call him, has been hard at work on the tennis courts of Golf Hammock Country Club. Coach T is a United States Tennis Association certified tennis coach who has been spreading his love of tennis to youth across Highlands County.
“This is our high-performance tennis, which is the next tier of tennis after recreational tennis,” Coach T said. “Recreational tennis is for kids just getting into it; it is fun and engaging. The next stage is high performance, which is what we are doing today. The difference is there is much more in-depth training with high performance. This is the same type of training that was given to the high school girls tennis team and the guys team, which made it to state the last three years. They all came here to train to get to that next level.
“I want parents to understand that there is another tier to it. Things that we cover are dynamic movement, lateral movement, stroke technique, different strategical points that we apply in matches, and mental toughness, which is probably the most important thing. When you are in a match, the mental part of it is the hardest thing to teach, so we really go deep into detail with mental toughness. I know being a former competitor and being at the top level, I understand that you lose that mental focus sometimes and I want them to keep that mojo.”
The tennis program has also been affected by the coronavirus.
“Right now, we have 10 to 12 students ranging from age 8 to 17 that come train, but because of COVID-19 the number has significantly backed off,” Coach T added. “Some parents are still getting into the groove and getting comfortable with their kids coming back out, which I understand completely. The kids’ health come first and the people here at Golf Hammock have been outstanding with trying to keep the area clean and sanitized so the players are able to be here. These tennis courts are cleaned on a regular basis; we have soap to wash our hands and hand sanitizers. If the kids are sick, I advise them to stay home just to be safe.”
Coach T is very proud of his students and all they have accomplished.
“I have two students who can compete on par with high school players, Parker Torrella and Ava Church,” Coach T said. “You don’t find that every day but that is what high-performance tennis does. By the time they enter high school tennis their freshman year it will be like they have been playing for six or seven years. Most recreational high school players don’t get better until their senior year, so for them to compete on that level in middle school, come their freshman year they will be at the peak of a senior. They are getting a jump on it so they can compete. I want to build the tennis program here to let the parents know their kid can compete at state, nothing is impossible, it can be done. I think that is why I received the coach of the year award because I helped those little kids compete at that level. Parents are surprised like ‘I can’t believe an 8-year-old can compete with a 14-year-old’.”
Coach T received Coach of the Year honors at last year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards. Nominations for this year’s awards are coming soon.
Jocelyn Monday is in her first year of high-performance tennis and is loving every minute of it.
“I have been having a lot of fun,” Monday said. “My favorite part is doing our stretches because I like to run. I’ve learned how to hit the ball with my hand. If I don’t use my hand, I won’t hit the ball. I’ve learned to move my feet and a lot of other things. I think Coach T is nice. If I could tell my friends to join I would. I would tell them it is a great thing to do, you are getting exercise and it is a lot of fun. I plan on sticking with it for a while.”
“We wanted to try something new,” said Jocelyn’s mom, Amanda Monday. “Jocelyn has never really been introduced to outdoor sports and I’ve never been a fan of tennis, which I didn’t know much about. I thought we would give it a try. Coach T is a personal friend of mine and we were talking about it so we decided to give it a shot and she has loved it ever since. We started in late December and between then and now the progression she has shown has been amazing. I think she will stick with it. She talks about it all the time and looks forward to it. We love the coach and he works so well with the kids; he is patients and understand, just great.”
Coach T loves what he does and wants to get more involved with the tennis. He is thankful for those who have supported him and the tennis program.
“We will be traveling and competing in competitions starting soon,” Coach T said. “I am very thankful for the Golf Hammock community. I got the support from the owner of Golf Hammock and I appreciate the support and everything he has done. He has made everything possible for me to come out here and do this.”
Summer tennis camp 2020 is just around the corner, from June 8 to Aug. 7 for ages 5 to 17 at Golf Hammock Country Club. Rackets and snacks are provided. If you are interested in signing up your child for camp, high-performance tennis or any level of tennis lessons, please call or text Coach T at 863-510-7215.