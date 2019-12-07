Six months after he was appointed U.S. captain, Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship and nearly captured the FedEx Cup. While picking out team uniforms and choosing vice captains, Woods won the Masters. As he was contemplating which four players to take as captain’s picks, he won in Japan for his record-tying 82nd career PGA Tour victory.
Captain or player for the Dec. 12-15 matches at Royal Melbourne in Australia?
Both.
“It’s a lot of moving parts, but something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” Woods said.
He is the first playing captain since Hale Irwin in the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994, and the first captain to pick himself. Irwin won at Hilton Head that year at age 49 and qualified for the team. Woods won twice this year and is No. 7 in the world, filling out a U.S. team with all 12 players among the top 25 in the world ranking.
And with that, the long odds facing the International team got a little bit longer.
Not even the Ryder Cup with all its history started out so one-sided. The International team, cobbled together with players from countries outside Europe, has managed to only one victory in the 25-year history of this event. It was such a blowout last time at Liberty National that he Americans were one match away from ending it on Saturday.
Leading the way for the International team is Ernie Els, who has finished runner-up to Woods more than any other player.
The Big Easy cares more about opportunity than history.
“People are not giving us much of a chance,” Els said. “I mean, the whole of the U.S. team is in the top 20. We have one player in the top 20, and that’s just the way it is. But somebody is going to win 15 1/2 points. And at the end of the day, that’s our aim — try and get 15 1/2 points somehow off of this unbelievably talented team.”
In his favor is the course and the home crowd.