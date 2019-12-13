Remember the Titans? You’d better do so.
The Tennessee Titans suddenly look like world beaters. Or, at least, a solid choice to win the AFC South.
They have won four straight and six of seven to climb into a tie for the division lead with the Texans. Houston comes off a monumental crash after its superb victory against New England.
Since switching from Marcus Mariota — where will he be quarterbacking next year — to Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee has averaged 31.4 points a game, second most in the NFL in that span. The Titans also have 27 touchdowns over the past seven games after getting 11 through the first six games.
‘”It’s been good to be able to put ourselves in a position now to focus and concentrate on the Houston Texans,” coach Mike Vrabel said.
Houston seemed primed to take the division before that debacle against Denver. Now it faces its top threat in the AFC South twice in the final three weeks.
“We’re all in this together, but it all starts with me,” coach Bill O’Brien said. “Look, we’re an 8-5 football team coming off a (big win) and we got beat soundly by the Broncos, and we’ve got to come in here and go back to work. We’ve got important games left. There’s a lot of football left to be played.”
Tennessee, No. 12 in the AP Pro32, is playing better than No. 11 Houston, which is a 3-point underdog.