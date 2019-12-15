The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of December gives anglers the development of the last quarter moon phase, which occurs Thursday as the moon arrives closest to earth—point of perigee. And the weather forecast will be typical for the Florida winter season; significant atmospheric pressure changes caused by two or three days of north winds followed by east and southeast winds which reverse the process.
So as the case always is after a cloudy second half of a full moon phase, fish are feeding in the late afternoon, twelve hours opposite when the moon is overhead. Add in the lunar perigee factor for Thursday and anglers will enjoy good fishing action during the warmest period of the day—midafternoon to sunset.
It should be noted that the moon was at its highest point last Friday, therefore the moon’s influence in ‘solar energy interruption levels’ will be above average, which is why pressure changes will be well above average for the winter season.
Note: nothing causes fish to adjust more than radical pressure changes. Anytime pressure changes 0.30 In Hg or greater, fish are forced to adjust…up when the pressure goes up, and down, when the pressure goes down. And the more fish adjust, the more then expend energy and thus the greater need to feed.
Water temperatures are still in the ideal feeding temperature range, barely. And a small percentage of the bass population are still spawning. But as temperatures rise into the low seventy degree range, the spawning impulses end. The second half of this week I expect the spawning activity to turn back on as a cold front supplies the trigger factor of mid to low sixty degree temperatures again.
Best Fishing Days: Today atmospheric pressure finishes the climb from 29.75 In Hg to 30.15 In Hg during the moonset at 10:14 a.m. This will force fish to adjust upward into shoreline shallow feeding grounds.
A slow moving low pressure system moves through the state Monday and Tuesday which will cause fish to adjust downward as rain develops Tuesday. Fish will therefore feed as the move downward and out away from shoreline areas to secondary migration points and cover. Monday and Tuesday during the sunset period should be very good.
The Major Fishing Period: The moon is underfoot at 3:42 p.m. and the sunset occurs at 5:33 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases slightly in feed rating to a 5-rating when the last quarter moon phase occurs during the orbit perigee Wednesday and Thursday.
Note: Tuesday night a cold front enters the state, which will push atmospheric pressure from 29.90 In Hg to 30.28 In Hg Thursday morning. Fish will adjust upward significantly and therefore will be in the shallows. Whether they feed or not as the pressure climbs and the water temperature drops will depend on each lakes’ characteristics, such as, whether or not there exists short deep migrations routes leading to the warmer waters of the north to northwestern shoreline feeding areas.
During the Florida winter season, the warmers section of any lake will be the northwest corner due to having more direct sunlight than other areas of the lake. Also typically cold air comes from the north and wind speed are medium to strong, which pushes the cold surface water to the south initially.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 10:14 a.m. and solar noon at 12:22 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and remains at the same rating through the midweek. It should be noted that today the pressure peaks after 18 hours of climbing 0.35 In Hg during this period, which will probably improve the advertised feed rating to a 5-6 ratingduring the midmorning hours.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 11-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark which will be dropped to 38.50’ by January first.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com