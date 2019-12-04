The Inaugural Panther Parkway 5K run/walk will be held on Saturday Dec. 7 with an 8 a.m. start. The race will be held at the New Panther Parkway entering from the Memorial Roundabout.
The event will be $25 before race day and $30 on race day. The proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Central Florida. The cost includes a shirt. The top female and male finishers and the top three from each male and female age divisions will receive an award.
To register please visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/5kOnThePanther Parkway or mail an entry to P.O. Box 3860 Sebring, Fl 33876. Please make checks payable to United Way of Central Florida.
Lake Placid Senior Softball
Lake Placid senior softball men’s league is now practicing on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the Lake June Ball Fields. The League is for ages 60 and up. There will be 23 games at the Highlands Sports Complex in Sebring starting January through March. A player draft in December will assign players to teams.
If interested and looking for good camaraderie and exercise, just bring a bat, glove and enthusiasms to the Lake Placid practices and sign up. For further league information please visit the league website at lpsoftball.com
Lake Placid doubles tennis
Inviting men and women to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863-699-0380 or text 863-633-9450 for more information. We are a group who play tennis on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We are short players and want to generate interest and additional players.
After school tennis lessons
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked first in the state in doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!).
Classes are held at Golf Hammock weekly. All ages are welcome Contact coach T at 863-510-7315. Rackets will be provided.
Junior Tennis After School Tennis Lessons
After school tennis lesson are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center located at the Country Club of Sebring. Lessons begin Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 22. Ages 4 thru 18 and beginners are welcome. USPTA certified tennis professional, Horace Watkis is the instructor.
The sessions go for 4 weeks with 1 class per week. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) are Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a cost of $37. Future Champs (ages 6-12) have a choice of any day of the week with a start time of 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $45. Pre-Tournament Academy is held Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60. High School Team Level is held Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information please contact Coach Horace Watkis at his office at 863-386-4282 or his cell 863-414-2164 or by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com.