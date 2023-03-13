NWSL Salt Lake Soccer

Utah Royals FC defender Madeline Nolf, left, battles with OL Reign midfielder Shirley Cruz, right, during the first half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match at Zions Bank Stadium, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. The Royals are returning to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League. The NWSL and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake announced the second iteration of the Utah Royals on Saturday. The Royals were part of the NWSL for three seasons from 2018 to 2020.

 RICK BOWMER/AP PHOTO, FILE

The Royals are returning to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League.

