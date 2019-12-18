SEBRING – All the years of hard work and dedication paid off for Sebring’s Emily White when she signed a scholarship to play for the South Florida State College Panthers. The Sebring Blue Streaks’ softball team are the Class 5A State Champions and White was a key part of the team. White is a versatile player and can play any position.
“It means a lot to have everyone here for my signing,” said Emily White. “It is a very cool thing and it is very family and friend oriented and I love that. I am very grateful for all of these people. I love that I will be able to go to school so close to home. My mom is my best friend and I am her little mini me and I know I would definitely miss her if I moved away.”
White had a few schools to chose from.
“I had a couple of schools looking at me and South Florida was the perfect fit,” White said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about the school and the coaching staff. I was able to go to a few games and I have been to the campus a few times but didn’t go on an official tour. My mom has definitely been my biggest support. She has been there for me since I was 10 years old playing tee ball. She has been the rock to everything. I am a little nervous going into college, it is a little nerve-wracking but I am very excited to see what it brings me. I just want to thank my family, coaches and all my friends because I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Mr. and Mrs. White are happy to be able to keep Emily home for a couple of years.
“We are extremely proud of Emily for getting this scholarship,” said Emily’s mother, Wendy White. “She gets to continue her education and play ball, which is what she loves to do. She gets to stay in Highlands County where she was born and raised which means a lot to us. I get to keep her for at least two more years. Emily is a good player, teammate, she is upbeat, she gets along with everyone and picks people up when they are down. To succeed in college she will have to keep her grades up and play well. She just has to do the best she can. College will help her succeed in life.”
Former Sebring coach Joe Sinness is very proud of White.
“I am proud of Em,” said Sinness. “Em has worked very hard. Her and her family have done a lot of traveling and she has done a lot of playing. She has improved so much over the three years that I had a chance to coach her. She has worked her tail off and this is what she wanted so I am very proud of her. What makes Em special is that she works hard, she puts the work in everyday and gives everything she’s got. She is a great team player and puts her whole heart and soul into it. She will have to continue to have fun with it and she will have to go to work when she steps on that field. She was a great utility for me over the last three years in the infield. She can play quite a few positions in the infield, she has a huge arm, a big cannon and she is able to get in front of the ball and knock it down.”
South Florida State College is excited to have White on the team.
“Emily can play multiple positions and she has done that on her high school team,” South Florida coach Carlos Falla said. “She is versatile and that is the biggest thing with her. She can go anywhere I need her. It will be great for us. With only 18 on our roster we need kids to be able to play multiple positions and be able to start at each of them, she fits that bill for us. It is a different process in college, Emily will have to adjust to the speed of college players. Everything increases exponentially, in college everyone throws, hits and does a little bit better. That’s the biggest adjustment for freshmen. As coaches we have to quicken and shorten them up. The speed of the game will be faster. It is always great when we have a local kid that wants to stay close to home. Most kids want to go off to college somewhere so when we can get a local one, it is great. She is from a great family so that really helps too.”