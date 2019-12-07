TAMPA — The Minnesota Wild kept rolling along with a pair of lightning-quick responses against Tampa Bay.
Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists as the Wild won their fifth consecutive game, 5-4 over the Lightning on Thursday night.
Joel Eriksson Ek, Jason Zucker, Carson Soucy and Victor Rask also scored for the Wild, who have an 11-game point streak (8-0-3). Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots.
“It seems when we got opportunities we were very opportunistic and put them in,” Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said. “They’ve dug deep and are really playing for each other. When you do that good things happen.”
Tampa Bay, which is 1-3-1 over its last five games, got goals from Erik Cernak, Mikhail Sergachev, Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves.
“The pride we’re taking in our (defensive) zone is unacceptable right now,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Giving up goals like this in this league, you’ve got no chance. There has to be some urgency here defending and not trying to score your way to wins.”
The Lightning, who tied an NHL record with 62 wins during the 2018-19 regular season before getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by Columbus, dropped to 13-10-3.