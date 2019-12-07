AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Girl’s soccer team showed a lot of grit in a tough 4-2 loss to the Hardee Wildcats on Thursday Night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park. This loss unfortunately drops the Red Devils record to 0-5 for the season.
“The girls got a little feisty tonight, which is good,” said Avon Park Head Coach Christopher Sboto. “Getting beat by Sebring the last two games, I think, got a little fire in them.”
Hardee took the lead eleven minutes into the game when Lexi Rodriquez received a cross pass to the left of the Avon Park goal. Rodriquez managed to dribble to the center before making the shot to the left of the goal from 10 yards out to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
The Red Devils responded four minutes later, forcing the ball near the Hardee goal that quickly formed a cluster of players from both teams. The ball appeared to right of the cluster with Avon Park’s Katheline Giron making the kick into goal to tie the game at 1.
Both teams managed to take a few more shots at goal, none scoring that included a diving block by Avon Park’s goalkeeper Kaitlyn Malantonio toward the end of the first half to keep the score tied at one at the intermission.
Avon Park took the lead, 2-1, early in the second half on a free kick by Gabriella Sboto.
The Wildcats responded by ramping up the pressure, taking multiple shots at goal over the next 15 minutes before finally tying the game at two on Rodriquez’s second goal of the game.
Hardee took the lead with seven minutes left in the game on a nice crossover pass that drew the Avon Park goal keeper out of position, allowing Ariana Olmos to make a 10 yard shot into basically an empty goal that put the Wildcats up 3-2.
The Wildcats added an insurance goal with three minutes left in the game on Olmos’s second goal of the game as Hardee held on to a 4-3 win over the Red Devils.
“We were in the game,” added Sboto. “A little sloppy at times on defense, getting beat on the edge and had trouble clearing the ball out. We have an experienced defense, but an inexperienced team overall. We have had some good games, we beat Moore Haven to start, we lost to Tenoroc 6-4, I don’t remember the last time we put four goals up in a game. We scored twice today and had a few more opportunities.”
Sboto noted that he is seeing the progression of the team that has the athletic talent and natural speed though he stresses that all but three players are first year players.
“We are inexperienced and we have a lot to learn still,” continued Sboto. “As we get more practice and experience, they will get better. It was a good fun game, as long as we are competitive, I am happy.”
The Red Devils will host their county rivals, the Lake Placid Green Dragons, on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m.