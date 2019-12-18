Jameis Winston is building a convincing case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retaining him as their franchise quarterback.
The NFL passing yardage leader is in the final year of the contract he signed as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, earning $20.9 million while trying to prove he’s worthy of a deal that will keep him with the team beyond this season.
While coach Bruce Arians has said he’ll wait until the end of the season to make a decision, Winston continues to make a strong argument for returning by posting impressive numbers that show what he could be capable of if he ever conquers his penchant for throwing interceptions.
In addition to throwing for a career-high and league-leading 4,573 yards through 14 games, Winston has thrown for a franchise single-season record 30 touchdowns — second in the NFL to Lamar Jackson’s 33.
And while there’s no disputing his NFL-high 24 interceptions are reason for concern, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino are the only quarterbacks who have thrown for more yards through the first five seasons of a career.
And no one had ever passed for 450-plus yards in consecutive games until Winston did it the past two weeks in wins over Indianapolis and Detroit.
“Anytime you start a sentence with, ‘In the history of the NFL,’ it’s big,” Arians said. “And for Jameis I’m really, really happy for us and for him to be able to put his name in the record books.”