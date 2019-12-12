MELBOURNE, Australia — They first met 25 years ago in Thailand, neither knowing then how much their paths would cross in golf.
Ernie Els was a rising star from South Africa, four months away from winning his first U.S. Open. Tiger Woods was a senior in high school, six months away from winning his first U.S. Amateur. Woods recalled “this big, giant of a man” he saw at the 1994 Johnnie Walker Classic.
“I was trying to figure out what the hell am I going to do with maybe playing professional golf down the road,” Woods said. “We talked a little bit, and he took a liking to me.”
Over the next two decades, no one finished runner-up to Woods more than Els, a rivalry as one-sided as the Presidents Cup.
That’s where they meet for perhaps the final time, as captains at Royal Melbourne.
The Presidents Cup starts Thursday, and Woods is attracting all the attention as the first playing captain in 25 years. As much as he refers to the Big Easy as a “giant of a man,” no one casts a larger presence in golf than Woods.
Els saw it coming a long time ago. In one of their greatest duels, they matched eagles and birdies on the 18th hole at Kapalua in 2000 before Woods won the playoff with a 40-foot birdie. It was another kick in the gut for Els, who said that day: “He’s 24. He’s probably going to be bigger than Elvis when he gets into his 40s.”
By the end of the year, Els was runner-up to him in consecutive majors by a combined 23 shots.
The 50-year-old Els sat on one side of a long table Wednesday, wearing reading glasses to go over his pairings for the opening session. Woods, who turns 44 at the end of the month, was on the other side of a 2-foot-high board, announcing he would be playing in the first match.
The International team is desperate to end two decades of failing to beat the Americans, who are going for their eighth consecutive victory and already lead 10-1-1 in the series.