DÜSSELDORF, Germany — Even with sports shut down and little testing going on, World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka is trying to convince governments to stump up extra funding in the fight against drug cheats.
Drug testing around the world has nearly ground to a halt due to lockdown restrictions, leaving anti-doping officials looking to other methods to catch cheats. That means more focus on investigations and longer-term analysis of athletes’ data.
“With a budget around $36 million (in 2019), less than a small football club, it sounds ridiculous,” Banka told The Associated Press. “We need to do everything to increase the budget for anti-doping policy and of course I try to convince the governments also to make an additional contribution to investigations, to science, to our education projects.”
Banka, who is also Poland’s sports and tourism minister, said he also wants to ask sports sponsors and the International Olympic Committee for extra funding following the coronavirus pandemic.
“Taking into account WADA’s budget, we have a very stable situation. (The pandemic) has not affected us, it’s a really good situation, our current budget. But I’m thinking about the future, I want WADA to be stronger than today,” he said. “We have great experts and I’m sure that with a bigger budget we can do a good job in other areas and be stronger.”