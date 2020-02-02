This home is at 113 Wild Duck Point in Lorida. It is priced for $425,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group.
Located directly on the shores of world renowned bass fishing Lake Istokpoga. Lake Istokpoga is a 28,000-acre lake and is considered one of the best fishing lakes in the state.
This property has over 240 feet of water frontage, including a seawall that wraps around. The property boasts over 2,398 living square footage (under air) and 5,369 total square footage (under roof).
The home features two bedrooms upstairs with a true master ensuite. The master bath has a jetted tub, double vanity and separate walk-in shower. There are two total baths upstairs (including the previously mentioned master bath).
The floor plan is open and shaped like an L all centered around the wood burning fireplace and the wrap-around screened-in porch. The floors in the main living area are durable wood-looking tile; in the master is carpeting and the guest bedroom has wood laminate.
The upstairs also has an in-house laundry/pantry area (9-by-7 feet) for your convenience.
The downstairs living space is a perfect spot for your fishing guest complete with its own air conditioner, bathroom, bedroom and living space. Plenty of room to put a refrigerator and microwave for your guest and all of this opens up to a screened enclosed porch with fantastic lakeviews.
Now onto the exterior … this I can go on and on about. The property has a boat ramp, which is an outstanding asset to have as a fisherman/woman. There are two boat lifts under cover in the boat house and an additional boat tie-off area close to the corner of the lot. On the corner of the lot is a wood dock to fish off of or just sit and watch all of the wildlife from.
The home’s exterior is also something to mention, this is Hardie board, which is very sought after and aesthetically appealing. The garage is over-sized at 44 feet wide and 31 feet deep. You can park your boat, car, truck, etc. in here and have plenty of space to move around. Off of the garage is a workshop (11-by-31 feet) and it is heavily insulated for your comfort and has a screened-in porch off the side. The driveway is brick paver and very nicely landscaped for privacy.
Lorida is located in Highlands County and about 13 miles east of Sebring. You are close to the Sebring International Raceway.
Highlands County is located approximately two hours from either coast and within 90 miles of most major cities in central Florida. If you are looking for a laid-back, island-style lifestyle with sunsets that rival Key West then this is the property for you to come see. Look in the paper for the upcoming open house Feb. 9 from 1-3 p.m.
This property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can reach Dell directly at 863-381-0400 or visit her website for more photos at www.dawndell.com MLS 271543