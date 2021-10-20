SEBRING — Spring Lake is looking to make 50 fabulous with a festival this Saturday to mark its golden anniversary. The public is invited to free festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pine Breeze Park Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd.
The festival is so large, it couldn’t be contained inside. More than 50 vendors will be set up “Under the Oaks” behind the center.
“That’s more vendors than I have ever heard of in Highlands County,” organizer Bill Gentry said.
“We are doing this to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Spring Lake as a community.”
Artisans will be exhibiting and selling their creations as well. Master gardeners and the Sebring Historic Society will be in attendance. Food trucks will be selling a variety of foods. Guests will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win every hour on the hour from noon to 3 p.m. You must be present to win. In case a prize is not claimed, it will be put back in for another drawing at 4 p.m.
A dance troupe and a karate studio will show off their skills in demonstrations. Developers will be showcasing new projects such as a senior living center and storage units and other retail plans. A 50th anniversary Spring Lake Booklet and key chains are being sold to commemorate the event.
Another highlight of the event is Jim Fitch will be authenticating any Florida art for free. Fitch coined the phrase “Highwaymen” when speaking of the artists who sold their creations from their cars along the highway. Fitch’s certifications are recognized across the country.
Bring the kids to the family-friendly event as there are loads of activities for them to do. A clown will be spreading fun and there will be face painting. Lakeside Stables will bring ponies for rides. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies will have their K-9 for a demonstration and Highlands County Fire Rescue will have trucks for the kids to check out.
Barking Out Loud Rescue will have adoptable animals looking for a new home.
Pretty Paws Pet Grooming will be trimming nails for the four-legged guests. “Homemade” dog treats will be sold as well as the human cookies.
Handmade leather bags, wallets to handcrafted jewelry and hand-sewn clothing will make unique Christmas gifts.